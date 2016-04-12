Ford’s self-driving cars can now drive at night

Google might get the lion’s share of attention in the self-driving car world, but legacy car maker Ford has made huge strides in the field of autonomous cars, as the company showed off in its latest video posted to YouTube. Ford has successfully demoed an autonomous vehicle driving at nighttime. The accomplishment was made possible thanks to a combination of Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) and 3-D maps. Importantly, this combination shows autonomous vehicles don’t need to rely on cameras, which require light and thus limiting them to daytime driving, to cruise the roads.