Latest Messenger update leaks Facebook’s bots plans

Facebook’s two-day F8 developer conference kicks off today, but one of the major announcements at the event may already have been leaked …by Facebook’s own Messenger app. As reported by Engadget , the latest update to Messenger renamed a category headline called “Businesses” to “Bots and Businesses.” Of course, this revelation isn’t exactly shocking as bots have been long rumored to be among the many things Facebook will announce when F8 kicks off .

Still, the unintentional reveal is a rare misstep for the secretive social media network. As for what bots in Messenger will do: Think of them as your own personal messaging assistants to various businesses. A bot from a pizza chain could let you order a pizza as easily as conversing with a friend and a bot from an airline could allow you to book flights in a natural language conversation.