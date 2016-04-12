Buzz Aldrin explains who will be in charge of missions to Mars

Private companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin might be getting all the headlines right now about developments in space flight, but when it comes to one of the biggest space initiatives of the 21st century—going to Mars—legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin told TechCrunch that the government will be calling the shots.
“The government is going to be strongly involved in going to Mars, but they will be relying more and more on contracting industry and telling them what we want. Then the private sector will be in charge of making it happen. But the prescription will not be, ‘Hey, Elon, go do what you want.'”
Aldrin also noted that many of today’s private sector efforts are government-subsidized.