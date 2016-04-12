These tiny microbots can remove 95% of the lead from contaminated water

The graphene-based robots are smaller than the width of a human hair, and were developed by a team of international scientists who were looking for new, more efficient ways to remove industrial contaminants from water. When added to a body of water the microbots attract lead like a magnet and in just 60 minutes a swarm of microbots can collect 95% of the lead in the water. The microbots can then be removed and recalled to the surface where not only can they be cleaned and reused but the lead they’ve recovered can be collected and recycled as well.