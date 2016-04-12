HTC’s new 10 smartphone puts it back in the game

With its 2013 flagship phone, the aluminum-clad One M7, Taiwan’s HTC pioneered a classy, premium look which set a new standard for high-end handsets. But the company’s 2015 model, the One M9 was a bit of a disappointment, and the company’s sales and stock price took a drubbing.

The M9’s new successor is simply called the HTC 10–and though the name has changed, it’s unmistakably an HTC, with a clear focus on addressing the previous model’s weak spots. A big part of that is improving the cameras: For instance, the rear shooter has fewer, larger pixels, and both front and rear cameras have optical stabilization and lenses which let in more light. The 10 also takes the M9’s industrial design and significantly refines it, with chamfered edges on the back and a full-glass front akin to the iPhone 6s.

The Ten will be available on Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon; HTC will also sell a $700 unlocked model for AT&T and T-Mobile’s networks. My first impressions from having used a pre-release model are mostly favorable–more thoughts to come.