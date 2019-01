Last year, Lyft and Didi—China’s biggest ride-hailing service— teamed up to seemingly sideline Uber, which had gained a significant foothold in China after pouring resources into the country.

As part of their partnership, the two companies are making it possible for Lyft and Didi users to hail rides with either app, be it in China or the U.S.—which means no worrying about language barriers or currencies. Lyft has inked the same deal with Grab, which operates out of Southeast Asia.