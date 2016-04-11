Tesla’s Model X hits another road bump

The luxury SUV is facing its first recall: Tesla announced today that it is recalling 2,700 Model X vehicles , to repair the car’s third row of seats.

“Recently, during an internal seat strength test that was conducted prior to the start of Model X deliveries in Europe, the recliner in a third row Model X seat unexpectedly slipped,” Tesla said in an email to Model X owners, urging them not to use the third row until the car is fixed.

The voluntary recall, which applies to all vehicles built before March 26, follows a slew of production delays that pushed out delivery of the Model X. Tesla itself said the decision to pack the car full of flashy features—including Back to the Future-style falcon wing doors—complicated its assembly and led to disappointing sales figures.