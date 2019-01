In honor of Equal Pay Day , Facebook’s VP of people, Lori Goler, penned a post praising her company for paying women what they deserve.

“We regularly review our compensation practices to ensure pay equity, and have done so for many years,” she wrote. “We complete thorough statistical analyses to compare the compensation of men and women performing similar work. I’m proud to share that at Facebook, men and women earn the same.”

Now, how about hiring—and promoting—some more women?