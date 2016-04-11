Every time you burn Gwyneth Paltrow, it makes her goop stronger

In the September issue of Fast Company last year, I wrote a profile of the often-criticized actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow. In the story, I wrote, “Goop understands that big brouhahas can bring big readership numbers”–and today’s Goop newsletter further proves that point. In the Goop newsletter, the site’s editorial director intentionally dredges up one of the Oscar winner’s most criticized quotes–which will, no doubt, spur “news” articles that link back to this page, which links to the Goopster’s new cookbook.
Would you still rather smoke crack than eat cheese out of a can? -@eloehnen
GP: Hell yes. You know, crack might be extreme, but spray cheese is not my kind of party.
That’s one way to turn some PR lemons into bookselling lemonade.