Microsoft is the latest tech giant to commit to gender pay equity

Per the release by shareholder Arjuna Capital:

… Microsoft has committed to disclose through a blog on its corporate website on April 11th, 2016 and in November 2016 in the company diversity report, a commitment to gender pay equity and details of its salary equity by gender and by U.S. minorities, including providing information relating to the percentage of compensation earned by Microsoft’s female compared to male employees. Microsoft has also committed on an annual basis, to address and update the relative female/male pay percentage and U.S. minority pay percentage in the Company’s diversity reporting.