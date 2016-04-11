advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

3 women-led companies win Rent the Runway’s venture competition

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Rent the Runway has chosen three female founders and their companies as the winners of its Project Entrepreneur competition. The winners each will receive $10,000 cash and spots in the Project Entrepreneur five-week accelerator program at Rent the Runway’s NYC office.

The three winning companies:

• Cake, founded by Suelin Chen, is a website and app that helps with end-of-life planning.

• Full Harvest Technologies, founded by Christine Moseley, is a platform that helps farmers sell excess produce.

• Komae, founded by Audrey Wallace and Amy Husted, is an app that helps parents trade off babysitting services.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life