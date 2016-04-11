advertisement
This super cheap cancer risk test is going global

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

Color Genomics, a genetics company founded by a couple of Twitter veterans, is bringing its DNA test global. Color’s $249 test for breast and ovarian cancer risk is among the cheapest on the market, making it an attractive option for those who would prefer to pay out-of-pocket. The test is now available in more than 100 countries, including the U.K. and Australia, and most states in the U.S., with the (surprising) exception of New York.

