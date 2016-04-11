Skip the heat and live-stream Coachella on YouTube

Everyone loves a great music festival, but for those of us who either couldn’t score tickets to next week’s Coachella bacchanalia in the southern California desert, or who can’t stand the notion of being crammed into large crowds in searing heat, YouTube has you covered. For the sixth straight year, it will be live-streaming Coachella (just the first weekend of the festival, April 15-17, and not the second weekend, April 22-24), offering a steady rotation of live sets by everyone from bands you’ve never heard of to some you’ve skipped a mortgage payment to see in concert.