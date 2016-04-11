Now Ticketmaster can screw you over on Facebook, too

Ticketmaster , a place where some of us have failed to procure tickets for Beyoncé’s tour, will start selling tickets directly on Facebook by the end of the month, according to BuzzFeed .

“By putting the ability to buy tickets directly within Facebook we hope that we’re going to provide a more seamless purchase experience and sell more tickets,” Ticketmaster exec Dan Armstrong told BuzzFeed.

Ticketmaster’s website has infamously been a pain point for many people—most recently when fans tried to purchase tickets to see Adele and Beyonce—due to site crashes and scalpers who use bots to scoop up thousands of tickets.

If you already think buying tickets on Ticketmaster is a nightmare, things will probably get worse with the easy access afforded by sales on Facebook. But hey, at least you won’t have to open a new window to complain about Ticketmaster on Facebook.