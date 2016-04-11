Amazon’s new Kindle case may offer 20 months of battery life

If a leaked product listing is anything to go by, Amazon’s upcoming e-reader—teased by Jeff Bezos last week—will supposedly be called the Kindle Oasis and include page-turn buttons, making it easier to use the device with one hand. And you can flip the Kindle depending on which hand you prefer:
As reported by the WSJ last week, it looks like Amazon is also announcing a new rechargeable battery case—which, like I said above, could give the Kindle nearly two years of battery life on standby mode. Wow.