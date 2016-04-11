Vanilla definitely tastes worse these days

In an unfortunate twist, just as the global appetite for vanilla is going up, the flavor of vanilla is getting appreciably worse. Madagascar, which supplies half of the world’s vanilla beans, has been struggling to keep up with explosive demand from consumers looking for natural flavoring in food products. To capitalize on the recent spike in vanilla prices, Madagascar growers have started harvesting vanilla beans before they are fully mature. This has led to a drop in their flavor and aroma. So if you’ve been feeling that your vanilla ice cream is less tasty than usual, it’s not all in your head. Read more in the Chicago Tribune.