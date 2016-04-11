Almost half of all employers use credit checks in hiring decisions

That’s just one of the facts outlined by John Oliver in his “Last Minute Tonight” segment on credit reports :

• The Federal Trade Commission does not know how many background check companies there are in the U.S., which probably makes it difficult to monitor them.

• 47% of employers use credit checks as a factor in hiring decisions, despite there being no research correlating a good score with good workplace practices.

• 52% of all debt on credit reports is due to medical expenses.

• 25% of consumers have an error in one of their reports. One in 20 errors were seriously wrong, including things like mistaken identities and being accidentally declared dead.

In other words, GO CHECK YOUR CREDIT REPORT.