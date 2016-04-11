Apple Watch could have a bad year

The usually accurate Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks so, and said as much in a new research note. Kuo says Apple will sell fewer Watches this year—7.5 million—than the estimated 10.6 million devices it sold in 2015, despite the coming of the new Apple Watch 2 this spring.

The KGI Securities analyst says the smartwatch market is still immature (read: people don’t know why they need one), and complains that the Watch needs more independence from the iPhone (true) and better battery life. Disagree—if the Watch had a killer app, people would forgive it for going only a day without a charge.