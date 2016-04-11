Kanye’s album just topped the Billboard charts—mostly through streaming

Over 70% of Kanye’s album units for The Life of Pablo —which finally came out of Tidal-exclusive mode 10 days ago—were from streaming it on platforms like Apple Music or Spotify. The rest, of course, came from sales of the album on Tidal and Kanye’s website. And remember: Kanye’s album has yet to hit iTunes or physical stores.

That said, Ye still lost out to the Biebs for number of streams in a week. When Justin Bieber’s album Purpose was released last year, it drew more than 100 million streams; The Life of Pablo pulled just over 99 million last week. I guess that’s what happens when you launch exclusively on Tidal, whose numbers aren’t being reported to Nielsen.

Thank god for Kanye’s unflappable ego.