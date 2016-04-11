Ransomware is the hot new hack, thanks to Bitcoin

Bitcoin is driving the rapid growth of a new breed of malware that makes it easier for hackers to hold vast amounts of data for ransom, says a report from Cisco Systems. Because it is difficult to trace, the virtual currency is especially appealing to hackers seeking ransoms. As a result, security researchers have seen a boom in ransomware that, without any human interaction, can sneak into and encrypt an organization’s files, making the data totally inaccessible until the hackers call off the attack.