advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

For the small slice of Americans who own an Apple Watch, this is how they use it

By Cayleigh Parrish1 minute Read

It’s been a year (and a day) since the launch of the wearable–and it’s hard to tell yet if the product was a success or a flop. In an attempt to answer that question, advertised technology company Fluent surveyed 2,500 American adults, 8% of whom actually own an Apple Watch. 47% of those surveyed believe that the Apple Watch is a successful product for Apple.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life