Hackers steal fingerprints and passport numbers of millions of Filipinos

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Nearly 55 million Filipinos have had their personal information stolen in a hack of the Philippine electoral commission, The Guardian reports. Included in the stolen data are the fingerprints of more than 15 million people, along with passport numbers and expiration dates of 1.3 million overseas voters. Security researchers at Trend Micro say this is the biggest government data breach in history. 

