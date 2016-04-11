Jetpack startup exec loses control during test flight, crashes to ground

When you work at a company “developing the world’s most advanced personal flying machines,” showing off your product can be dangerous. Nick Macomber, the 27-year-old vice president of Jet Pack International, broke his jaw and required 27 stitches after crashing one of the firm’s APOLLO jetpacks from a height of about two stories and landing on his head in a industrial park in Denver, reports SF Gate. Macomber, who was not wearing a helmet, “was bleeding. He had head wounds where he had blood gushing on his face,” Alison McCoy, who works near the accident site, told KDVR. The jetpack has a range of about a quarter-mile and can reach heights of about 100 feet with a flight time of up to 32 seconds, reports SF Gate.