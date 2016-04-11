advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

In case you missed it

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Google Fiber will no longer offer its free, basic Internet service in the Kansas City metro area. The entry-level package for fiber Internet is now $50 a month for up to 100 Mbps upload and download speeds.

• Who could acquire Yahoo? Google is out, the Wall Street Journal reports, but the U.K.’s Daily Mail is the latest potential buyer.  

• On Friday afternoon, SpaceX finally succeeded in landing a rocket vertically on a drone ship. The feat clears the way for reusable rockets, which will drastically reduce the cost of spaceflight.  

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life