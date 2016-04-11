In case you missed it

• Google Fiber will no longer offer its free, basic Internet service in the Kansas City metro area. The entry-level package for fiber Internet is now $50 a month for up to 100 Mbps upload and download speeds.

• Who could acquire Yahoo? Google is out, the Wall Street Journal reports, but the U.K.’s Daily Mail is the latest potential buyer.

• On Friday afternoon, SpaceX finally succeeded in landing a rocket vertically on a drone ship. The feat clears the way for reusable rockets, which will drastically reduce the cost of spaceflight.