The world’s wild tiger count is rising for the first time in 116 years

As of Monday there were 3,890 known tigers roaming in the wild, according to a global census issued by the World Wildlife Fund and the Global Tiger Forum (via Reuters). Those numbers are cause for celebration considering the previous census in 2010 showed only 3,200 tigers in the wild. The increase of almost 700 tigers marks the first rise in their population numbers since 1900, when over 100,000 tigers roamed in the wild. However, the conservation groups noted that there is still much to be done to stop the tiger from going extinct and that the rise in its numbers could be down to better better surveying methods.