You won’t believe the low-tech way this financial startup is disrupting private banking in Asia

A Singapore startup has a hit service on its hands: It manually collects and scans the paper financial account and bank statements of individuals and then sends them a report on their aggregated financial holdings once a month, says Reuters. In America we’re used to advanced online financial platforms like Mint that give us the ability to see our financial data from various accounts aggregated all in one place, but in Asia many banks lack APIs, which means it’s virtually impossible for services like Mint to exist.