SpaceX’s Dragon Capsule has successfully docked with the ISS

Elon Musk’s spaceflight company has had a very good week. First it successfully landed a rocket on a floating barge and now it’s completed its arguably more important mission of docking the Dragon Capsule with the International Space Station. As Gizmodo notes, the docking was achieved on Sunday at 9:57 a.m. ET/1:57 p.m. UTC and with it comes a much needed payload full of supplies and equipment for the ISS crew. Included in that haul are food, a new vegetable garden that will allow the crew to grow cabbage, and equipment for medical experiments and the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, a 12-foot expandable room that will attach to the ISS.