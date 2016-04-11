Exposed: The latest suitor for Yahoo!

The latest suitor: the UK’s Daily Mail , the British tabloid known for reporting on scandal and outrage . It would most likely team up with a private equity partner, possibly General Atlantic LLC, to acquire the ailing giant and let the Mail take over its news and media operations, reports the Wall Street Journal .

And it looks like Google, which had expressed interest, has decided not to move forward, reports the Journal. Altogether there are over 40 players interested in buying parts of the struggling social media portal, including Microsoft, Verizon, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Time Inc., and CBS Corp. Potential bidders have until April 18th to tell Yahoo how much they would offer and for what parts of the business. Though it has a market value of about $34 billion, it’s only worth about $4.3 billion if you exclude its holdings in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan.