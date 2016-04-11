advertisement
Facebook Live might mean the end of private arguments

By Anjali Mullany1 minute Read

Over on Medium, media futurist Jeff Jarvis waxes on the next evolution of “customer service” accountability: video streaming services like Facebook Live. Having a dispute with a flight attendant or a receptionist? Ask the world to serve as jury.

I can think of a few places beyond the business world where live video audiences might become a witting participant: Police-citizen encounters? Marital disputes? Sibling rivalries? In any case, if you don’t want to end up a trending topic, perhaps it’s best to just repress all your feelings and/or read this WikiHow article.

