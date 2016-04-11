Facebook Live might mean the end of private arguments

Over on Medium, media futurist Jeff Jarvis waxes on the next evolution of “customer service” accountability: video streaming services like Facebook Live. Having a dispute with a flight attendant or a receptionist? Ask the world to serve as jury.

I can think of a few places beyond the business world where live video audiences might become a witting participant: Police-citizen encounters? Marital disputes? Sibling rivalries? In any case, if you don’t want to end up a trending topic, perhaps it’s best to just repress all your feelings and/or read this WikiHow article.