Watch SpaceX’s historic Falcon 9 ocean landing

On Friday afternoon, SpaceX finally succeeded in landing a rocket on a floating ocean barge. The victory clears the way for truly reusable rockets, an innovation that will drastically reduce the cost of spaceflights. A chase plane captured the footage below, which almost makes the feat look simple:
And here’s the view from the rocket itself:
Onboard view of landing in high winds pic.twitter.com/FedRzjYYyQ
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 9, 2016
President Obama congratulated the company on Twitter:
Congrats SpaceX on landing a rocket at sea. It’s because of innovators like you & NASA that America continues to lead in space exploration.
— President Obama (@POTUS) April 8, 2016