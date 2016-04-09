advertisement
Watch SpaceX’s historic Falcon 9 ocean landing

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

On Friday afternoon, SpaceX finally succeeded in landing a rocket on a floating ocean barge. The victory clears the way for truly reusable rockets, an innovation that will drastically reduce the cost of spaceflights. A chase plane captured the footage below, which almost makes the feat look simple:

And here’s the view from the rocket itself: 

President Obama congratulated the company on Twitter:

