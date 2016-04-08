advertisement
Watch this incredible video of a bipedal robot designed by Google’s X lab

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

A demonstration of this walking robot during former Google executive Andy Rubin’s keynote this morning was one of the highlights of this year’s New Economics Summit in Tokyo, reports IEEE Spectrum. It was made by SCHAFT, a Japanese firm bought by Google in 2013, when Rubin ran the company’s robotics program. SCHAFT made headlines that year when it earned the highest score at the DARPA Robotics Challenge Trials.

