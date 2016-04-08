advertisement
Why would the CIA’s venture arm invest in a beauty brand?

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

Short answer: DNA extraction. Skincential Sciences, the company behind beauty brand Clearista, may have bigger plans than adding a youthful glow to your cheeks. 

From an Intercept’s investigation: 

“Skincential Sciences developed a patented technology that removes a thin outer layer of the skin, revealing unique biomarkers that can be used for a variety of diagnostic tests, including DNA collection.”

And in the CEO Russ Lebovitz’s own words: 

“There’s no better identifier than DNA, and we know we can pull out DNA.”

Scary.

