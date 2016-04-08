advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

This is the future of live streaming

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

How many rubber bands does it take to shatter a watermelon? Almost 700, apparently. 

This afternoon, BuzzFeed used Facebook Live to live stream two staffers putting rubber bands around a watermelon. The stream has been viewed more than 4 million times—and more than 800,000 people tuned in. It was a touchstone moment for Facebook, I’m sure. 

If you missed the live stream and have 45 minutes to spare, here it is. Happy Friday!

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life