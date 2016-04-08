advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Tesla’s biggest competitor may be Tesla

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Elon Musk’s electric car company is sprucing up its Model S, in large part to keep up with… its own SUV, the Model X. CNET reports that Tesla is making “luxury-minded appointments” like tweaking the nose of the Model S and introducing LED headlights; the company is also reportedly making improvements to the car’s interior, with ventilated seats and increased storage. If true, this probably means price increases are coming, too. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life