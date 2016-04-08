Tesla’s biggest competitor may be Tesla

Elon Musk’s electric car company is sprucing up its Model S, in large part to keep up with… its own SUV, the Model X. CNET reports that Tesla is making “luxury-minded appointments” like tweaking the nose of the Model S and introducing LED headlights; the company is also reportedly making improvements to the car’s interior, with ventilated seats and increased storage. If true, this probably means price increases are coming, too.