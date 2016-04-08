Periscope adds on-screen sketching tool for broadcasters

Periscope, the live-video-streaming app owned by Twitter, introduced a new feature that lets broadcasters draw in different colors over a video stream. The sketches, which are visible to viewers, appear for a few seconds and then fade away. Unlike Snapchat’s similar sketching feature, Periscope’s tool includes a color picker, so users can select an on-screen hue from their live feed and mimic it in their sketches. The tool is a useful way for broadcasters to direct the attention of viewers without having to rely on speaking into the microphone, which is not always convenient.