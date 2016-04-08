Periscope adds on-screen sketching tool for broadcasters

Periscope, the live-video-streaming app owned by Twitter, introduced a new feature that lets broadcasters draw in different colors over a video stream. The sketches, which are visible to viewers, appear for a few seconds and then fade away. Unlike Snapchat’s similar sketching feature, Periscope’s tool includes a color picker, so users can select an on-screen hue from their live feed and mimic it in their sketches. The tool is a useful way for broadcasters to direct the attention of viewers without having to rely on speaking into the microphone, which is not always convenient.
The Monterey Bay Aquarium in California tested out the sketch tool during a broadcast on Sunday—see screenshots from their feed below.