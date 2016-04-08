Amid latest FBI-Apple feud, senators float new bill creating encryption backdoors

The debate over the government’s right to access encryption backdoors in tech products isn’t going away. On a day when the FBI says it’ll go ahead with a well-known court order to unlock an iPhone in a drug case, the two powerful senators have floated a bill that would require companies like Apple to assist the government in unlocking devices like the one used by San Bernardino gunman Syed Farook.
Tech community advocates, naturally, don’t like the bill, which favors the interests of law enforcement and national security agencies. “It’s clear the bill authors lack a basic understanding of the technology industry or online commerce,” said App Association director Morgan Reed in a statement.