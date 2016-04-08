Counsyl quietly made significant layoffs last week (confirmed)

Counsyl, the company that offers a slew of genetic tests , made significant cuts in its product and development teams last week, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

A source, who currently works at Counsyl, confirms that the layoffs affected “more than a few people,” but was not aware of the total number. The company recently added some new faces to the senior leadership team, one of the sources said, including one person “known for reorgs.”

The company did not return multiple requests for comment. We’ll update you as we learn more. Here’s the full story.

UPDATE: Counsyl says it laid off 27 employees in sales, marketing, product, and design. CEO Ramji Srinivasan says the layoffs were part of a restructuring, which would help them advance “our relationships with clinicians and medical providers, who we believe are essential to the genetic testing process.” Read our full story here.