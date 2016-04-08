The filmmaker behind “Helvetica” launches a VR documentary studio

Gary Hustwit is best known for his trilogy of design documentaries–Helvetica, Objectified, and Urbanized–but he’s launching a new production company called Scenic that will focus entirely on virtual reality documentaries, built for headsets like Google’s Cardboard and Facebook’s Oculus Rift. That might seem like a somewhat crazy gamble on nascent technology, but Hustwit is confident that companies like Netflix and Amazon will soon be paying for exclusive, original VR content, just like they do for movies and TV shows now.