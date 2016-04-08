advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

10 days left to get your bids in for Yahoo!

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

The company has pushed back its deadline for bids to April 18, Re/code reports, giving interested parties more time to piece together an offer for Yahoo’s assets. Verizon is definitely making a bid; Google and AT&T have reportedly expressed interest as well. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life