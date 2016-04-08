advertisement
You can rent an i3 by the minute with BMW’s new car-sharing service

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

BMW is getting into the car-sharing game. The automaker’s new ReachNow service, launching in Seattle, lets drivers rent a BMW 3 Series, i3, or Mini Cooper for 41 cents a minute while driving and 30 cents a minute while parked. 

