These are the sloppy ways that three states left their health insurance sites vulnerable to hacking

Government health insurance websites for the states of California, Kentucky and Vermont are laden with cybersecurity weaknesses that “could enable hackers to get their hands on sensitive personal information about hundreds of thousands of people,” according to government investigators, reports the Associated Press. And they were pretty basic mistakes. According to the Government Accountability Office:
• One state didn’t encrypt passwords
• One state didn’t properly use a filter to block hostile visitors
• One state didn’t use proper encryption on its servers.