Tesla has received $14 billion worth of Model 3 preorders

Yeah, that’s “billion” with a “B.” The company achieved that level of future sales within the first week of the Model 3 opening for preorders, reports the Verge. The company has currently taken over 325,000 preorders for their latest electric vehicle. Of course, those preorders aren’t guaranteed sales. Anyone who preordered by putting down a $1,000 deposit can ask for a refund before their car ships. Still, Tesla is extremely happy with the news boasting that the Model 3 had the “biggest one-week launch of any product ever.” The company expects preorders to climb even higher to over half a million before part two of the car is unveiled later this year.