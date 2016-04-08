Best Buy just expanded its same-day delivery program, but can it compete with Amazon?

Now you can get your ink delivered within hours for free, thanks to Best Buy’s newly expanded home delivery program. But the ink is the only item Best Buy is offering with free delivery. Best Buy’s same day ship prices vary, with an average cost of $10 to $20 per order—roughly the same as one-day business express mail. Meanwhile, countless items are available for free shipping with Amazon’s subscription Prime program.
Best Buy’s program is powered by Deliv, the startup trying to beat Amazon in the same-day delivery game, and arrives a day after Amazon rolled out same-day shipping to 11 cities.