In case you missed it

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Adobe released an emergency update to its Flash software, warning that a security flaw was sending ransomware to Windows PCs. 

• The advocate general of the EU Court of Justice published an opinion saying that it should not be illegal to link to websites that unlawfully contain copyrighted material.

• The Indian government issued new e-commerce rules, effective immediately, that appear to put Amazon on the wrong side of the law in the country. 

• A federal judge ruled that a $12 million class-action settlement against Lyft is too low by as much as half. The lawsuit claims that Lyft drivers should have been classified as employees, not contractors. 

