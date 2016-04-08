The world’s smallest pacemaker has been approved by the FDA

Made by Irish firm Medtronic, the Micra pacemaker is about the size of “a large vitamin,” claims the company. That size makes it 10 times smaller than traditional pacemakers. The Micra is implantable via a catheter and then attaches to the heart using small tines. The small size also has another advantage: The Micra doesn’t require electrical wires or a surgical pocket underneath the skin as traditional pacemakers do, which means less risk of rejection, infection, and no visible bumps under the skin. Once implanted, it can last for up to 12 years.