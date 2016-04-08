Apple wants to make a keyboard with no keys

The cool concept was revealed in a patent filing (via Mashable): where the normal keyboard is on a Macbook now, the new keyless keyboard would instead just be one big symbol-free force-sensitive touch surface. It would work a lot like the 3D Touch display on the iPhone does now–a light touch would only activate the trackpad, but a hard press would mimic a key press. Haptic feedback would make it feel like you were pressing a physical key. And it gets better–because there would be no physical keys, the keyboard could be reconfigured at will to offer different layouts, such as bringing up a number pad, when needed. [Image: United States Patent and Trademark Office]