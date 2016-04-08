Uber settles claims that it misled customers over driver background checks

The ride-sharing app has agreed to pay $10 million to settle a lawsuit over how its background checks of drivers were marketed to customers. Uber can now no longer use the phrases “safest ride on the road” or “the gold standard” to describe rides or their background check techniques. In addition to the moratorium on those marketing terms, the company is now also restricted from operating at airports in California unless they have specific permission from the airport to do pick-ups. That means if you’re a California Uber user you’ll currently only be able to hail an Uber from SFO, LAX, BUR, SAN, OAK, SJC, SNA, MRY, SMF, SBA, and MOD.