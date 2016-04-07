IBM and Pfizer team up to improve care for Parkinson’s disease patients

Behemoths IBM and Pfizer have formed a research collaboration to study Parkinson’s disease. Spokespeople from the two companies tell me they are hoping to develop a system to monitor patients at home and at work between doctors’ visits, and they are planning to quickly move to a clinical trial. It’s a bit vague at this point, but here’s how Arvind Krishna of IBM Research puts it:
“We are testing ways to create a system that passively collects data with little to no burden on the patient, and to provide doctors and researchers with objective, real-time insights that we believe could fundamentally change the way patients are monitored and treated.”
I requested to speak to a patient who is using this system as the partnership progresses. I’ll keep you posted!