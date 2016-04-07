Theranos finally adds some scientists to its advisory board

The big question we should be asking ourselves right now: Will it help?

In case you’re not familiar, Theranos has been in hot water for about nine months, after the Wall Street Journal broke its big story about the efficacy and accuracy of the company’s blood tests. Since then, Theranos has been under the spotlight of feds and journalists alike.

The company’s advisory group now includes pathologists and immunologists, who are far more relevant to a blood-testing startup than Theranos’ former boardmembers (military industrial complex types like Henry Kissinger and George Shultz). Via a Theranos press release, here are the scientists who have now been added to the scientific and medical advisory board:

— Susan A. Evans, PhD, FACB, former president of the American Association For Clinical Chemistry (AACC)

— Bill Foege, MD, former Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

— Ann M. Gronowski, PhD, DABCC, Department of Pathology and Immunology and the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

— David Helfet, MD, Hospital for Special Surgery and New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Medicine