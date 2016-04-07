advertisement
At Microsoft, poets teach robots how to be “authentic”– but not *too* human

By Anjali Mullany1 minute Read

Move over, backend engineers, and make room at your communal worktable for MFA graduates and Hollywood screenwriters. The Washington Post reports on the poets and fiction writers who have been hired by companies like Microsoft to work on AI-powered assistants like Cortana.

